Greek Champions Olympiakos Sign France's Yann M'Vila from Saint-Etienne

France midfielder Yann M'Vila has signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee with Olympiakos, the Greek champions announced on Monday.

M'Vila, 30, spent the last three seasons at Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne.

He has also played for English club Sunderland, Italy's Inter, Russian outfit Kazan after coming through Rennes' academy.

M'Vila has played 22 matches scoring once for les Bleus and has represented his country across all age-grade levels.