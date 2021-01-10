News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Green Carries Coastal Carolina Over South Alabama 83-69
1-MIN READ

Green Carries Coastal Carolina Over South Alabama 83-69

Garrick Green had a careerhigh 28 points as Coastal Carolina topped South Alabama 8369 on Saturday.

CONWAY, S.C.: Garrick Green had a career-high 28 points as Coastal Carolina topped South Alabama 83-69 on Saturday.

Tyrik Dixon had 18 points for Coastal Carolina (9-2, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). DeVante Jones added 14 points. Essam Mostafa had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Coastal Carolina posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Michael Flowers tied a season high with 29 points for the Jaguars (7-6, 1-3). Tyreke Locure added 11 points and six steals. Sam Iorio had 10 points.

The Chanticleers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Coastal Carolina defeated South Alabama 78-65 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


