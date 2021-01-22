News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Green Jr. Carries E. Kentucky Past UT Martin 113-73
1-MIN READ

Green Jr. Carries E. Kentucky Past UT Martin 113-73

Green Jr. Carries E. Kentucky Past UT Martin 113-73

Wendell Green Jr. scored 25 points as Eastern Kentucky stretched its winning streak to eight games, romping past UT Martin 11373 on Thursday night.

RICHMOND, Ky.: Wendell Green Jr. scored 25 points as Eastern Kentucky stretched its winning streak to eight games, romping past UT Martin 113-73 on Thursday night.

Michael Moreno added 23 points for the Colonels and freshman Curt Lewis had a season best 19 points and five steals for Eastern Kentucky (13-2, 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Devontae Blanton added 19 points.

Eastern Kentucky posted a season-high 20 3-pointers on 37 attempts (54%). Green Jr. made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Cameron Holden had 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Skyhawks (3-8, 1-6), whose losing streak reached eight games. Anthony Thomas added 16 points. Kenton Eskridge had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...