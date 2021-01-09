News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Green Scores 16 To Lift Old Dominion Past FAU 71-67
1-MIN READ

Green Scores 16 To Lift Old Dominion Past FAU 71-67

Xavier Green had 16 points and six rebounds as Old Dominion narrowly beat Florida Atlantic 7167 on Friday night.

NORFOLK, Va.: Xavier Green had 16 points and six rebounds as Old Dominion narrowly beat Florida Atlantic 71-67 on Friday night.

Austin Trice had 17 points and four blocks for Old Dominion (6-3, 2-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Malik Curry added 13 points. Joe Reece had eight rebounds.

Jailyn Ingram tied a season high with 26 points for the Owls (5-5, 0-1). B.J. Greenlee added 13 points. Kenan Blackshear had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


