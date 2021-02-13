News18 Logo

Green Scores 18 To Lift UCF Past Tulane 53-49
1-MIN READ

Green Scores 18 To Lift UCF Past Tulane 53-49

Darin Green Jr. posted 18 points as Central Florida narrowly beat Tulane 5349 on Friday night.

ORLANDO, Fla.: Darin Green Jr. posted 18 points as Central Florida narrowly beat Tulane 53-49 on Friday night.

Darius Perry had 14 points and six rebounds for Central Florida (6-10, 4-9 American Athletic Conference). C.J. Walker added four blocks. Isaiah Adams had eight rebounds.

Tulane totaled 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jaylen Forbes had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Green Wave (8-8, 3-8). Jordan Walker added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


