Greene Leads George Mason Over Saint Joseph's 87-85 In 2OT

Javon Greene scored a seasonhigh 25 points, Josh Oduro had six of his 14 points in the second overtime, and George Mason narrowly beat Saint Josephs 8785 on Wednesday night.

FAIRFAX, Va.: Javon Greene scored a season-high 25 points, Josh Oduro had six of his 14 points in the second overtime, and George Mason narrowly beat Saint Josephs 87-85 on Wednesday night.

Oduro added 13 rebounds for his second career double-double. He scored five straight points during an 8-2 surge that gave the Patriots an 86-81 lead with 1:49 remaining.

Jordan Miller had 17 points and six rebounds for George Mason (7-6, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference).. AJ Wilson had 14 points and six blocks.

Taylor Funk had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (1-11, 0-6). Jadrian Tracey added 18 points. Jack Forrest had 13 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Hall had 11 assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


