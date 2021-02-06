Greene, Nicolds Carry Dixie St. Past Seattle 77-76

News18 Logo

Jarod Greene had 16 points to lead five Dixie St. players in double figures as the Trailblazers narrowly defeated Seattle 7776 on Friday night.

ST. GEORGE, Utah: Jarod Greene had 16 points to lead five Dixie St. players in double figures as the Trailblazers narrowly defeated Seattle 77-76 on Friday night.

Jacob Nicolds added 12 points for the Trailblazers (6-8, 2-5 Western Athletic Conference). Frank Staine chipped in 11, Isaiah Pope scored 10 and Hunter Schofield had 10. Nicolds also had nine rebounds.

Cameron Gooden, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Trailblazers, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Darrion Trammell had 30 points for the Redhawks (7-7, 0-2). He also had seven turnovers but only six assists. Aaron Nettles tied a career high with 20 points. Kobe Williamson had eight points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

