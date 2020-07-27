Grigor Dimitrov Reveals His Condition When He Had Contracted Coronavirus

World No.19 Grigor Dimitrov gave an insight into how he felt during self-isolation after contracting coronavirus last month. Dimitrov was one of the four players to test positive for the deadly virus following Novak Djokovic's disastrous Adria Tour exhibition event.

Dimitrov was the first of the four to announce his result and revealed his symptoms from when he was sick.

"I think it's different for everyone. I was not breathing well. I was tired. I had no taste; no smell. Everything you could possibly think of. So it was no fun," Dimitrov was quoted as saying by Tennis Majors.

"To be honest I'm lucky to be on the court right now. I don't take each day for granted. I really appreciate being here. It's so nice that during time off you can come out and play with your competitors," he added.

Apart from Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki had also tested positive for the virus following their participation in the Adria Tour. Later, World No.1 Djokovic had announced that he and his wife were diagnosed with Covid-19 as well.

Dimitrov recently made a return to the court over the weekend as he took part in Ultimate Tennis Showdown event in France. He lost both his games and later admitted he is still farway from competing at the top-level.

"I am not ready to compete at the highest level. I don't shy away from that. I admit it. Being home for so long never I think never helps," Dimitrov said.

"There is a lot of work to be done, but for me and as I've always said in in my career so far is that health has always been my number one priority."

(With IANS inputs)