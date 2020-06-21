Grigor Dimitrov Says He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus, A Week after Playing Novak Djokovic's Exhibition Tournament

Grigor Dimitrov posted on social media platform Instagram that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes just a week after he played an exhibition tournament alongside world number one Novak Djokovic.

Last weekend, Grigor Dimitrov took part in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Novak Djokovic, world number three Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked 17.

Here is what he posted -

"Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD"

