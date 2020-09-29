SPORTS

News18
1-MIN READ

Grimsby Call Off Two More Fixtures After Positive COVID-19 Case

Grimsby Town’s next two fixtures have been postponed as players and staff self-isolate after a recent positive COVID-19 test, the English Football League Two (fourth-tier) club said.

Grimsby were due to host Bradford City in a League Two match on Saturday followed by a trip on Tuesday to Hull City for an EFL Trophy fixture.

Grimsby’s game at Cheltenham Town last Saturday was postponed after a first-team player tested positive for COVID-19.

New dates for the games will be announced later, the north-east Lincolnshire club said.

The English Football League in a statement said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the postponements.

  • First Published: September 29, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
