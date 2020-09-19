Groin Injury Sidelines Packers DT Kenny Clark For Lions Game

GREEN BAY, Wis.: Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark wont be available for Sundays game against the Detroit Lions after a groin injury knocked him out of a season-opening victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Clark wouldnt be playing in the teams home opener.

I know hes doing everything in his power to be back as quickly as possible, but he wont able to play this weekend, LaFleur said.

Clarks absence leaves Green Bay without its best defensive lineman.

The 2016 first-round draft pick was selected to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement last year. Clark signed a four-year, $70 million extension last month.

