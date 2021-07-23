Groundwork Has Been Laid Down to Ensure India Becomes a Sporting Powerhouse: Anurag Thakur

While extending his best wishes to the Indian contingent taking part at the Tokyo Olympics, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur has said that the government has laid down the groundwork that will ensure the country becomes a sporting powerhouse in the future.

Thakur was speaking during an event at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi where he was joined by star India athletes including Karnam Malleswari, Yogeshwar Dutt, Akhil Kumar among others.

The event was held to cheer Indian athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Games which got underway from Friday. “India’s road to Tokyo Olympics has been a journey filled with tests and triumphs, both for athletes and organisers, in so many ways, quite like the Olympic games themselves,” Thakur said.

Thakur, who succeeded Kiren Rijiju as the sports minister, said the government’s policy is forward-looking with the interest of sportspersons at its centre.

“We have put sportspersons and their interests at the centre of policy planning with a forward looking vision," he said. “In the last seven years we have revamped and expanded India’s sports infrastructure. Today talent emerging from small towns is being noticed and nurtured, by providing the best facilities and professional training to compete at the highest level."

He continued, “We’ve also brought a fresh outlook towards building a sports culture in the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the past few years, the groundwork has been laid down to ensure India becomes a sporting powerhouse."

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri. Nisith Pramanik.

Thakur also interacted with chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and Asian Games gold medallist sprinter Hima Das.

Several dignitaries and athletes also joined the programme virtually from various parts of the country including Ministers of Sports Mrs. Yashodhara Raje Scindia (Madhya Pradesh), hockey Olympian Sandeep Singh (Haryana) and Tushar Kanti Behra (Odisha).

“The wishes of 130 crore Indians will inspire the 127 Olympic athletes who will showcase their best on the grandest stage in sport. It is a moment of great pride as we cheer for the Indian contingent in the Olympic Games in Tokyo today," Thakur said.

With 127 athletes in 18 disciplines in Tokyo, India has sent its largest contingent to an Olympic Games, better than the 117 in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. India’s campaign got under way earlier on Friday with the ranking rounds in women’s and men’s Archery.

