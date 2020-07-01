GST vs BRF Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Beijing Royal Fighters - Playing V, Basketball

In the second phase of the 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League, CBA League leaders Guangdong Southern Tigers and Beijing Royal Fighters will go head-to-head against each other. The CBA League 2019-20 GST vs BRF fixing is scheduled to take place at 5.30 pm IST on Wednesday, July 1.

The Southern Tigers are leading the CBA league points table with 43,833 points in 36 matches, with a total 34 victories. The Royal Fighters, on the other hand, stand 4th in the league table with 3,645 points in 35 matches played so far.

The hosts have lost only two games in the series so far. They also managed to claim victory over all the matches played after the break, defeating Tianjin by 126-98 in the last outing. Royal Fighters won their last outing against Northeast Tigers by 117-115.

Chinese Basketball League Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Beijing Royal Fighters: GST vs BRF Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League GST vs BRF, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Beijing Royal Fighters Dream11 Point Guard: Yue Sun, Mingxuan Hu

CBA League GST vs BRF, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Beijing Royal Fighters Dream11 Shooting Guard: Kyle Fogg, Sonny Weems

CBA League GST vs BRF, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Beijing Royal Fighters Dream11 Small Forward: Shaojie Wang

CBA League GST vs BRF, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Beijing Royal Fighters Dream11 Power Forward: Arnett Moultrie, Jianlian Yi

CBA League GST vs BRF, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Beijing Royal Fighters Dream11 Centre: Junfei Ren

CBA League GST vs BRF, Guangdong Southern Tigers possible starting lineup vs Beijing Royal Fighters: Mingxuan Hu, Sonny Weems, Rui Zhao, Jianlian Yi, Junfei Ren

CBA League GST vs BRF, Beijing Royal Fighters possible starting lineup vs Guangdong Southern Tigers: Kyle Fogg, Yue Sun, Zian Chen, Arnett Moultrie, Shaojie Wang