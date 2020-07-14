GST vs GLL Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions - Playing V, Basketball

League leaders Guangdong Southern Tigers will lock horns with Guangzhou Loong Lions, the third last team on the point table. The fixture will be held on Tuesday July 14. The CBA League 2019-20, Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions match will commence from 1:30 PM in Taiwan.

The host team has won 39 out of the 41 matches it has played till now. This also includes the team's win in their previous fixture in which they defeated Bayi Rockets by 116-108. The match was held on July 12. GLL, on the other hand, were defeated in their latest fixture by Sturgeons on July 11. The final score of the match read 111-123.

Chinese Basketball League Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions: GST vs GLL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League GST vs GLL, Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions Dream11 Point Guard: T Yao

CBA League GST vs GLL, Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions Dream11 Shooting Guard: M Hu, J Mingru

CBA League GST vs GLL, Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions Dream11 Small Forward: X Wang

CBA League GST vs GLL, Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions Dream11 Power Forward: D Runwang

CBA League GST vs GLL, Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Guangzhou Loong Lions Dream11 Centre: J Ren, M Sun

CBA League GST vs GLL, Guangdong Southern Tigers possible starting lineup vs Guangzhou Loong Lions: J Ren, D Runwang, X Wang, M Hu, R Zhou

CBA League GST vs GLL, Guangzhou Loong Lions possible starting lineup vs Guangdong Southern Tigers: T Yao, J Mingru, M Sun, F Liu, Y Chen