GST vs JD Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons - Playing V, Basketball

CBA League leaders Guangdong Southern Tigers will go head-to-head against Jiangsu Dragons in the 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League. The CBS League 2019-20 GST vs JD fixing is scheduled to take place at 1.30 pm IST on Tuesday, June 23.

The Southern Tigers are leading the CBA league points table with 3863 points in 32 matches, with a total 30 victories. Dragons, on the other hand, stand 15th in the league table with 3306 points in 32 matches played so far.

The hosts have lost only two games in the series so far. They also managed to claim victory over both the matches played after the break, defeating Brave Dragons by 105-82 and Leopards by 139-104 in the last match. Jiangsu Dragons lost their last outing against Brave Dragons by 102-106.

Chinese Basketball League Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons: GST vs JD Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League GST vs JD, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons Dream11 Point Guard: Xu Jie

CBA League GST vs JD, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons Dream11 Shooting Guard: Sonny Weems

CBA League GST vs JD, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons Dream11 Small Forward: Antonio Blakeney

CBA League GST vs JD, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons Dream11 Power Forward: Jun Fei Ren, Zhou Peng

CBA League GST vs JD, Guangdong Southern Tigers vs Jiangsu Dragons Dream11 Centre: Quanxi Wu

CBA League GST vs JD, Guangdong Southern Tigers possible starting lineup vs Jiangsu Dragons: Xu Jie, Mingxuan Hu, Sonny Weems, Zhou Peng, Jun Fei Ren

CBA League GST vs JD, Jiangsu Dragons possible starting lineup vs Guangdong Southern Tigers: Hongfei Shi, Antonio Blakeney, Huang Rongqi, Wei Liu, Quanxi Wu