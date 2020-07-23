GST vs NMK Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Nanjing Monkey Kings - Playing V, Basketball

League leaders Guangdong Southern Tigers (GST) will be up against Nanjing Monkey Kings (NMK) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Thursday July 23. The host team have been on the winning side of 42 matches including their latest fixture while NMK have only managed to register their win in 18 matches.

The number one team of the league, GST defeated Golden Bulls by 107-98 on July 20. NMK, on the other hand, were on the losing side in their latest match against Fly Dragons. The final score of the match read 110-108.

CBA League 2019-20, Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Nanjing Monkey Kings will commence from 5:30 PM in Taiwan.

Chinese Basketball League Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Nanjing Monkey Kings: GST vs NMK Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League GST vs NMK Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Nanjing Monkey Kings Dream11 Point Guard: J Young

CBA League GST vs NMK Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Nanjing Monkey Kings Dream11 Shooting Guard: M Hu, J He

CBA League GST vs NMK Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Nanjing Monkey Kings Dream11 Small Forward: Z Peng, S Li

CBA League GST vs NMK Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Nanjing Monkey Kings Dream11 Power Forward: D Runwang, W Rui

CBA League GST vs NMK Guangdong Southern Tigers Vs Nanjing Monkey Kings Dream11 Centre: J Ren

CBA League GST vs NMK, Guangdong Southern Tigers possible starting lineup vs Nanjing Monkey Kings: J Res, D Running, Z Peng, M Hu, R Zhao

CBA League GST vs NMK, Nanjing Monkey Kings possible starting lineup vs Guangdong Southern Tigers: J Young, J He, S Li, W Rui, J Ha