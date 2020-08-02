Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing continue winning in CSL

Shanghai SIPG forwards Marko Arnautovic and Ricardo Lopes each scored twice as they beat Hebei CFFC 4-0 in the second round of the Chinese Super League on Sunday to remain unbeaten in Group B.

Former West Ham United player Arnautovic opened the scoring late in the first half of the contest played in the Suzhou hub before adding another shortly after the restart.

Lopes, who joined from South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, added a third before taking his personal tally to four goals in two games with the last kick of the match.

It was a comfortable victory for Shanghai in the absence of Brazilian forward Hulk, whose contract ends in December.

Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande also made it two wins from two matches, as the Group A leaders defeated local rivals Guangzhou R&F 5-0 in Dalian on Thursday.

Paulinho and Wei Shihao put the team ahead in the first half before goals from Gao Zhunyi, Talisca and Elkeson completed the rout for Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro’s team.

Last year’s runners-up Beijing Guoan maintained their 100% record with a 1-0 victory over Wuhan Zall on Saturday thanks to Spanish midfielder Jonathan Viera’s third-minute strike.

Italian forward Stephan El Shaarawy, who had been linked with a return to Serie A side Roma earlier this year, was left out of Shanghai Shenhua’s 3-2 victory over Shenzhen FC.

The 27-year-old had reacted badly to being substituted in the 55th minute of Shanghai’s opening round loss to Guangzhou and was suspended by the club, local media reported.

Zhu Baojie, El Shaarawy’s replacement against Shenzhen, scored their second before Kim Shin-wook netted the penalty that proved to be the difference between the teams.

Henan Jianye’s Henrique Dourado scored a late penalty as they drew 1-1 with 10-man Dalian Pro, coached by Spaniard Rafa Benitez, in a game that had goals from both teams ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Swede Marcus Danielson received a red card for the foul that led to the penalty, and goalscorer Dourado thought he had sealed all three points in added time. But VAR ruled out his effort because a Henan player was offside in the build-up.

In other matches, Jiangsu Suning drew 0-0 with Shandong Luneng while Shijiazhuang Ever Bright and Qingdao Huanghai played out a 2-2 draw.

Chongqing Lifan were held 2-2 by Tianjin Teda in a thrilling late game on Sunday.

