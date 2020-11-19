Next Story
Pep Guardiola Signs Two-year Contract Extension At Manchester City
Pep Guardiola (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a twoyear contract extension, the English club said Thursday.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: November 19, 2020, 18:18 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension, the English club said Thursday.
The new deal runs through the end of the 2022-23 season.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
Guardiola is in his fifth season at City, longer than he stayed at Barcelona (four) and Bayern Munich (three).
Peps contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years,” City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said. It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club.