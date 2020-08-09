SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Guerrero gives Inter 1-0 win over Coritiba

Guerrero gives Inter 1-0 win over Coritiba

A Paolo Guerrero goal after 72 minutes gave Internacional a 10 win away at Coritiba on Saturday and the perfect start to their 2020 Serie A campaign.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
Share this:

CURITIBA A Paolo Guerrero goal after 72 minutes gave Internacional a 1-0 win away at Coritiba on Saturday and the perfect start to their 2020 Serie A campaign.

Peruvian Guerrero was Internacional’s top goalscorer last season and he started this season the same way when he side-footed home from 12 metres against one of the teams promoted from the Serie B.

The game was one of three scheduled for Saturdayâ€™s opening day of the 2020 Serie A season.

Also Watch

UP STF Guns Down Key Aide Of Don Mukhtar Ansari | CNN News18

Reigning champions Flamengo begin the defence of their title on Sunday at home to Atletico Mineiro.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 9, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
Next Story
Loading