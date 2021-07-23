Guinea to Finally Send Athletes to Tokyo Olympics

Following extensive discussions with the International Olympic Committee, Guinea, an African nation, has decided to send its five-member contingent to the Tokyo Olympic Games after pulling out of the quadrennial showpiece, citing resurgence of Covid-19 variant.

The secretary general of the Ministry of Sports in Guinea Isto Keira was quoted as saying by the local media that the decision of his government was motivated by a letter that the IOC sent to the Guinean authorities on Thursday.

Sports minister Sanoussy Bantama Sow said that arrangements are being made to allow Guinean athletes to leave Conakry for Tokyo. He said that the diplomatic representation of Guinea in Japan and the technical services of the Ministry of Sports are at work, in order to ensure all the technical and health conditions for Guinean athletes upon their arrival in Japan.

Earlier, Guinea had pulled out of the Olympic Games, citing resurgence of Covid-19 variants. Bantama Sow had announced the pull-out of five athletes, including three women, of the country.

“Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 variants, the Government, concerned with preserving the health of Guinean athletes, has decided with regret to cancel Guinea’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics," Sow was quoted as saying.

Wrestler Fatoumata Yarie Camara, judoka Mamadou Samba Bah, swimmers Fatoumata Lamarana Toure and Mamadou Tahirou Bah and sprinter Aissata Deen Conte were due to compete for the west African nation at the Olympics.

Guinea is not the first country to withdraw from the Games. North Korea had announced in April that it would not attend Tokyo 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guinea has competed in 11 Olympic Games. It had sent five athletes to the previous edition held in Rio in 2016.

