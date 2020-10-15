Guinness Record: Martial Arts Student Smashes 49 Coconuts in One Minute with a Blindfold

A martial arts student and teacher of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh smashed their to way, literally, to the Guinness Book of World records, crushing 49 coconuts in one minute with a blindfold.

The Martial Arts Master, P Prabhakar Reddy lay on the floor and arranged the coconuts around to his body while his student Boyilla Rakesh, student of Reddy blindfolded, smashed all the coconuts one after another without missing any, with a hammer in under one minute.

The Guinness Book of Records recognised their rare and bold achievement. Prabhakar Reddy said that they had worked hard for six months to perform this feat. "Our target was 35 coconuts but we could achieve more," Reddy added Prabhakar Reddy has achieved many records in the past.