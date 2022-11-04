GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's PKL 2022-23 GUJ vs BEN Match, November 5, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, 7:30 pm IST

Bengal Warriors will try to regain their winning momentum when they face Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday. The match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Gujarat have endured a mixed-bag season this year with four wins and as many losses. The side has 25 points in the league and is placed in the seventh position in the league. Rakesh, their primary raider in attack, will be key in the upcoming match as he aims to add to his raid points. Defensively, their top tacklers have been Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh. They will be eyeing their fifth win in the season.

The Bengal side are just a place below the Giants. They also have four wins and four defeats in the league. Raider Maninder Singh has led the offence, and he has been assisted by Shrikant Jadhav, to rack up raid points. They will also be hoping to get wins under their belt.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

GUJ vs BEN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match.

GUJ vs BEN Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs BEN Match Details

The Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Saturday, November 5, at 7:30 pm IST.

GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Balaji D

Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Shankar Gadai, Prashanth Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Balaji D

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Sourav Gulia

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Possible Starting line-up:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting line-up: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Rinku Narwal, Shankar Gadai, Prashanth Kumar

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti

