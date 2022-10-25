GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday’s PKL 2022-23 GUJ vs MUM match, October 26, 7:30 pm IST

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba: Gujarat Giants had failed to kick off the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League after securing just a draw from their first two matches. The team scripted a superb comeback in the season after winning their last two matches convincingly. With 19 points from six games, Gujarat Giants currently find themselves at the fourth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

In their next Pro Kabaddi League match, the team from Gujarat will be up against U Mumba. The match between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Gujarat Giants come into the fixture after recording a convincing 38-42 win over Haryana Steelers.

U Mumba started the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League on a poor note after losing their season opener. However, two back-to-back wins brought them back in the title hunt. But later two defeats in next three matches halted their progress on the points table. U Mumba, with 16 points in their kitty, are currently placed at the eighth spot in the standings.

In their last fixture, U Mumba had to endure a 32-42 defeat at the hands of hosts Bengaluru Bulls.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba; here is everything you need to know:

GUJ vs MUM Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match.

GUJ vs MUM Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs MUM Match Details

The Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 26, at 7:30 pm IST.

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Surinder Singh

Vice-Captain: Guman Singh

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Surinder Singh,Rinku Narwal, Sourav Gulia

All-rounders: Arkam Shaikh, Jai Bhagawan

Raiders: Chandram Ranjit, Guman Singh

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Possible Starting line-up:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting line-up: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Rinku Narwal, Shankar Gadai, Prashanth Kumar

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit

