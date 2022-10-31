GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Three-time Pro Kabaddi League champions Patna Pirates failed to kick off the new season on a promising note. Patna Pirates could not even secure a win after playing their first five matches in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Their first win of the season occurred last week after producing a sensational performance against Dabang Delhi. Patna Pirates exhibited a superb defensive show to outclass the defending champions 37-33.

Patna Pirates will now resume their Pro Kabaddi League campaign on Monday. Patna Pirates will be up against Gujarat Giants, in their next Pro Kabaddi League fixture. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The two teams had last faced each other earlier this year in January and Patna Pirates had emerged victorious in that contest.

Patna Pirates now come into the fixture after clinching a convincing 34-29 victory against UP Yoddhas in their last match. With 18 points from eight games, Patna Pirates currently find themselves at the 10th spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of Monday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates; here is everything you need to know:

GUJ vs PAT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League match.

GUJ vs PAT Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs PAT Match Details

The Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Monday, October 31, at 7:30 pm IST.

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rinku Narwal

Vice-Captain: Rohit Gulia

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sourav Gulia

All-rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Sachin, Monu, Rakesh

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Possible Starting line-up:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting line-up: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Rinku Narwal, Shankar Gadai, Prashanth Kumar

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

