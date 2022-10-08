GUJ vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 5, Pro Kabbadi League

Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas will square off in the fifth match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 8. Gujarat Giants finished fourth last season. They would like to improve on that performance and lift the title this time around. Gujarat will heavily rely on the lightning-quick raids of Rakesh Sangroya. The likes of Sandeep Kandola and Rinku Narwal will handle the defensive duties.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas will also want to make a winning start to the campaign. Their chances will depend upon Sagar and Pawan Sherawat. Tamil Thalaivas will hope that both of them come up with the goods on Saturday.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the fifth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The fifth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas will be played on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the fifth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The fifth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the fifth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The fifth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on October 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the fifth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas?

The fifth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the fifth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas?

The fifth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GUJ vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pawan Sherawat

Vice-Captain: Sagar

Suggested Dream 11 team for GUJ vs TAM Dream11:

DEF: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Sagar

ALL: Pardeep Kumar

RAI: Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Rakesh Sangroya

GUJ vs TAM Predicted Line-up:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Playing Line-up: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Playing Line-up: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Abhimanyu Kaushik, Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender Hoshiyar

