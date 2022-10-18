GUJ vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction: Gujarat Giants vs U.P. Yoddhas Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's PKL 2022-23 match, October 19, Bengaluru 7:30 pm IST

GUJ vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and U.P. Yoddhas: A terrific attacking gameplay against Bengaluru Bulls had helped UP Yoddhas in getting back on the winning track. Raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill scored 14 points each to record a much-needed 44-37 victory for the UP Yoddhas in their last Pro Kabaddi League fixture. Head coach Jasveer Singh will now be expecting his team to replicate a similar show in their next encounter against a depleted Gujarat Giants side.

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas will be played on Wednesday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

With 12 points in their kitty, UP Yoddhas currently find themselves at the fourth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have not been consistent so far in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Gujarat Giants kicked off their Pro Kabaddi League campaign this season with a 31-31 draw against Tamil Thalaivas. However, two defeats in next three games, halted their progress in the standings. Gujarat Giants, with nine points from four matches, are now placed in 10th position on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and U.P. Yoddhas; here is everything you need to know:

GUJ vs UP Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Giants vs U.P. Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match.

GUJ vs UP Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and U.P. Yoddhas will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs UP Match Details

The Gujarat Giants vs U.P. Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 19, at 7:30 pm IST.

GUJ vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Surender Gill

Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Sumit, Sandeep Kandola, Sourav Gulia

All-rounders: Arkam Shaikh, Ashu Singh

Raiders: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal



Gujarat Giants vs U.P. Yoddhas Possible Starting line-up:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting line-up: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Gadai, Sandeep Kandola

U.P. Yoddhas Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

