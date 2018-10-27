GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2018: As it Happened

News18.com | October 27, 2018, 7:28 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Follow all the live action as Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League 2018.

Refreshed after a week-long break, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Tamil Thalaivas in Match 34 of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Friday. Following their 34-28 victory against Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to get back-to-back wins and build on the momentum.
Read More
Oct 26, 2018 10:14 pm (IST)

With this victory, Gujarat Fortune Giants have registered their first ever win over Tamil Thalaivas.

Oct 26, 2018 10:13 pm (IST)

And that's that, Gujarat takes the match 36-25. The match was evenly contested up till the half way mark, but an inspired performance in the second half meant that Gujarat emerged victorious.

Oct 26, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)

Ganesh Rajput goes back into his half not having been too adventurous, but winding the clock down by 28 seconds. Time management is the name of the game for Gujarat now.

Oct 26, 2018 10:10 pm (IST)

Just two minutes remaining in the encounter now, and Tamil Thalaivas' focus now would be to restrict the margin of defeat to less than seven points so they can at least gain a bonus point from the match and not go home empty handed.

Oct 26, 2018 10:06 pm (IST)

Someone in the Gujarat Fortune Giants camp is certainly having a field day!

Oct 26, 2018 10:05 pm (IST)

A ten point lead is being maintained here and there are about four minutes remaining in the encounter. Once again, the team which took a significant lead at some point in the match is the one which finds itself in contention of winning towards the end of the match. We have hardly seen any comebacks in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Oct 26, 2018 10:01 pm (IST)

Gujarat have taken a 12 point lead here. Even though the match is not out of reach for the Thalaivas, they'll have to reduce the deficit soon to stand a chance of getting something out of the game.

Oct 26, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)

As the clock goes below ten minutes, Gujarat have firmly taken the advantage here. They have been smart while raiding, and immaculate in defence.

Oct 26, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)

Manjeet Chhillar has been shown the green card for what constituted unfair play.

Oct 26, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)

Ajay Thakur with his silken movement executes a two point raid for Tamil Thalaivas and the score reads 28-17 now. The lead for Gujarat, however, seems to be ever increasing.

Oct 26, 2018 9:51 pm (IST)

Things are starting to look up for Gujarat Fortune Giants here as they have raced into a 22-15 lead. By no means is it a small lead and it may well prove to be decisive in the end.

Oct 26, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)

Ajay Thakur and Sukesh Hegde of the Tamil Thalaivas, both key players find themselves on the bench till the full teams are back on the mat for the next round. Their presence will be missed and Thalaivas will have to look to other players to find inspiration.

Oct 26, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)

The Gujarat coach is constantly barking out instructions from the sideline, and urging his players to not lose their cool in what has the potential to be an ill-tempered match.

Oct 26, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)

Play has resumed here, and the score now reads 17-14 to Gujarat.

Oct 26, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)

13-13 is the score at the moment, and with just one minute remaining for half-time, this could honestly be anyone's game here.

Oct 26, 2018 9:36 pm (IST)

Inches! Ajay Thakur was so close to taking at least five points from his raid but his finger does not find its way over the mid-line, even though it made contact with it. Those are the kind of margins that are involved over here!

Oct 26, 2018 9:34 pm (IST)

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput aka MGR of Gujarat Fortune Giants takes a cheeky point from Tamil Thalaivas here. He stoops low and looks disinterested while receding, and suddenly swoops in to make a touch, going back with a point.

Oct 26, 2018 9:32 pm (IST)

This has the makings of a tight match, and the frantic pace of the first five minutes has clearly given way to a tactical battle. Both teams are locked on nine points at the moment.

Oct 26, 2018 9:31 pm (IST)

The star of the match so far has undoubtedly been Sachin, who is equally adept in defence as well as attack.

Oct 26, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)

The scores are 6-6 at the moment. Mahendra Rajput makes a big mistake and goes in too deep and Ajay Thakur makes no mistake in grabbing his ankle. Cheap point given away.

Oct 26, 2018 9:24 pm (IST)

Right, this match has gotten off to a pretty frantic start. The scores are locked at 5-5 courtesy some quick raids and shaky defences.

Oct 26, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)

And we finally have the starting line up for you, this is how Gujarat line up in today's match.

Oct 26, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

And Gujarat are off the mark here having picked up a quick point.

Oct 26, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

In the mood, Gujarat?

Oct 26, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

This is a battle that will go a long way in determining the outcome of the match.

Oct 26, 2018 9:18 pm (IST)

The much awaited second match of the day between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Tamil Thalaivas is about to begin!

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2018: As it Happened
Anup Kumar of U Mumba (PKL Images)

Fresh off a 36-31 victory against Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas will seek to put in another match-winning performance. Chasing successive victories, Tamil Thalaivas will be boosted by the fact that they have never lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants in VIVO Pro Kabaddi.
  • 27 Oct, 2018 | England in Sri Lanka
    ENG vs SL
    187/8
    20.0 overs
    		 157/10
    20.0 overs
    England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Oct, 2018 | West Indies in India
    WI vs IND
    283/9
    50.0 overs
    		 240/10
    47.4 overs
    West Indies beat India by 43 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    PAK vs AUS
    147/6
    20.0 overs
    		 136/8
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh
    ZIM vs BAN
    286/5
    50.0 overs
    		 288/3
    42.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    PAK vs AUS
    155/8
    20.0 overs
    		 89/10
    16.5 overs
    Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...