Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2018: Second Half Performance Gives Gujarat 36-25 Win

Refreshed after a week-long break, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Tamil Thalaivas in Match 34 of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Friday. Following their 34-28 victory against Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to get back-to-back wins and build on the momentum.
Someone in the Gujarat Fortune Giants camp is certainly having a field day!
32' JODI KAMAAL KI! 😍— Gujarat Fortune Giants (@Fortunegiants) October 26, 2018
A combined effort from our two covers help us stop Athul MS! 🔥
GUJ 32-20 CHE#GarjegaGujarat #NayaKhoonDugnaJunoon #GUJvCHE pic.twitter.com/HdGVrA0EPY
A ten point lead is being maintained here and there are about four minutes remaining in the encounter. Once again, the team which took a significant lead at some point in the match is the one which finds itself in contention of winning towards the end of the match. We have hardly seen any comebacks in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
And we finally have the starting line up for you, this is how Gujarat line up in today's match.
The chosen 7! 🔥🙌#GarjegaGujarat #NayaKhoonDugnaJunoon #GUJvCHE pic.twitter.com/g8nxwvYoT9— Gujarat Fortune Giants (@Fortunegiants) October 26, 2018
In the mood, Gujarat?
The Giants have arrived at the battleground! 😎— Gujarat Fortune Giants (@Fortunegiants) October 26, 2018
*In the mood to T-H-R-I-V-E 🔥*#GarjegaGujarat #NayaKhoonDugnaJunoon #GUJvCHE pic.twitter.com/j0vLsbenSo
This is a battle that will go a long way in determining the outcome of the match.
Raider face-off! Witness this epic showdown today on the Interzone match versus the Gujrat FortuneGiants. #IdhuNammaAatam #GUJvCHE pic.twitter.com/aVSIpyk2U4— Tamil Thalaivas (@tamilthalaivas) October 26, 2018
Anup Kumar of U Mumba (PKL Images)
Fresh off a 36-31 victory against Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas will seek to put in another match-winning performance. Chasing successive victories, Tamil Thalaivas will be boosted by the fact that they have never lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants in VIVO Pro Kabaddi.
-
26 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 147/620.0 overs 136/820.0 oversPakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
-
26 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh ZIM vs BAN 286/550.0 overs 288/342.1 oversBangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
-
24 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 155/820.0 overs 89/1016.5 oversPakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
-
24 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh ZIM vs BAN 246/750.0 overs 250/344.1 oversBangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
-
24 Oct, 2018 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 321/650.0 overs 321/750.0 oversIndia tied with West Indies