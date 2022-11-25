Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live

Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi will square off in the next match of the Pro Kabaddi League on November 25. Dabang Delhi had a great start to the tournament but have lost steam subsequently. Delhi is now resurgent and has recorded consecutive victories over Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates. Delhi was particularly clinical against Haryana Steelers and their raiders (Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik) were terrific in that match. Delhi will rely on both of them against Gujarat Giants as well.

Gujarat Giants are on a four-match losing streak. They have probably extinguished their chances of progressing to the next round. Gujarat would like a win against Dabang Delhi on Friday. Their chances will depend on Sandeep Kandola and Rakesh Sangroya.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi will be played on November 25, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Giants Probable Starting 7: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit

Dabang Delhi Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

