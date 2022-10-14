Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It is time for another triple header in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabbadi League. On Saturday, six teams will take the mat against each other at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers will clash in the first match of the night while Telugu Titans will square up against Dabang Delhi in the second encounter. The last match will be between the Bengal Warriors and the high-flying Patna Pirates.

Gujarat Giants are currently struggling at the bottom of the table and have not managed to secure a win in the league. They will be dependent on their star raider Rakesh to lead them to a win. On the other hand, Sunil Kumar’s Jaipur Pink Panthers will feel confident after their spectacular performance against the three-time champions Patna Pirates. They will be looking to replicate their winning performance on Saturday.

In the second match of the day, defending champions Dabang Delhi will be back in action and will be itching to continue their winning streak against the Telugu Titans. Delhi’s star players Naveen Kumar and Manjeet have been in scintillating form and have led them to three glorious wins. It will be a tough assignment for the Titans against the defending champions who are enjoying a purple patch.

The ultimate match of the day will be an enthralling encounter between the Bengal Warriors and the Patna Pirates. The Warriors have started off in style and are currently placed in the second position in the points table. Meanwhile, the Patna side have struggled to get going in the league. They have endured two losses and were held to a draw by Puneri Paltan in their tournament opener. They will be desperate to bag their first win of the season.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates will be played on Saturday, October 14.

Where will the matches between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Sunday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors, and Patna Pirates begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates will begin at 9:30 pm IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League season 9 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League season 9 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad: Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Woosan KO, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Chandel, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sachin Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Anuj Kumar Monu, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza, Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Match 2 Squads:

Telugu Titans Squad: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Dong Geon Lee, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Sing, Sawin, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohil, Sonu Singh, Baldev Singh Kapil Manuj, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Vinod Kumar, YoungChang Ko Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rohan Singh

Dabang Delhi Squad: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash, Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Match 3 Squads:

Bengal Warriors Squad: Shrikant Jadhav, Aslam Saja, Mohamed Thambi, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Akash Pikalmunde, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Rohit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.

Patna Pirates Squad: Sachin Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Anuj Kumar Monu, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza, Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

