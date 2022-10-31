Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Live Coverage

Patna Pirates will look to extend their three-match unbeaten when they will be in action in Pro Kabaddi League on Monday. In their next Pro Kabaddi League encounter, Patna Pirates will face Gujarat Giants. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

With 18 points from eight matches, the three-time Pro Kabaddi League champions Patna Pirates, currently find themselves at the 10th spot in the standings.

In the second Pro Kabaddi League clash of the day, UP Yoddhas will be up against a depleted Telugu Titans side. The match between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans is slated to take place at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

After suffering a defeat in their last Pro Kabaddi League match, eighth-placed UP Yoddhas will be aiming to regain the winning momentum on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL matches between Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans; here is all you need to know:

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Possible Starting line-up:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting line-up: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Rinku Narwal, Shankar Gadai, Prashanth Kumar

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Possible Starting line-up:

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Vinay, Nitin, Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

