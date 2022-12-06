Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Gujarat Giants will clash against the Telugu Titans on December 6 at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad. The Giants come into this fixture in scintillating form and it may not be too late to salvage their season if things go their way.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Gujarat have now won three games on the trot even defeating a strong Puneri Paltan along the way. The Giants seem to have got their act together but are still ninth in the Pro Kabaddi League table at the moment, far away from qualification spots.

That being said, they are nibbling away at their opponents, and should they continue this form, it won’t be long before they creep up into the top half of the table.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have had a torrid season so far. They have endured heavy losses against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas in their last two outings.

Telugu Titans currently sit at the bottom of the PKL table with a mere 15 points from 20 games. They have no chance of making it to the playoffs but will be taking the field to restore some of their pride.

Assessing the current form, predictions should be tipped in favour of the Gujarat Giants, but the PKL is more than capable of causing some huge upsets on its day. It will be interesting to see if Telugu can pull off something along the same lines.

Ahead of the PKL match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will take place on December 6, Tuesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Possible line-up:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Parteek Dahiya, Lee Dong-geon, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal, Rakesh Sungroya, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Sonu Jaglan

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: K Hanumanthu, Abhishek Singh, Ankit, Nitin Panwar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Read all the Latest Sports News here