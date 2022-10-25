Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League has already delivered some thrilling encounters in recent days. The action will return on Wednesday with another doubleheader taking place at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the first match of the day, the Gujarat Giants will take the mat against U Mumba. After the enthralling encounter, the Bengal Warriors will be up against the defending champions Dabang Delhi.

The Gujarat Giants have turned their campaign around after a dismal start. They come into this fixture on the back of two massive wins against the UP Yoddha and the Haryana Steelers. Meanwhile, their opponents U Mumba have endured a mixed bag of results. They have three wins and as many defeats at the moment. The Mumbai side will look to churn out a win on Wednesday.

The defending champions Dabang Delhi were on a rampage in the tournament, winning five matches on the trot. However, they have now been stopped in their tracks by Patna Pirates who secured a 37-33 win in their last match. Naveen Kumar and his men will look to leave the hiccup behind and continue their dominant run in the competition.

Their next assignment will be against the Bengal Warriors. The Warriors had started off well but a string of defeats has pushed them down to a mid-table position. Winning this encounter might turn out to be a herculean task, given that the champions will try to come out all guns blazing on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will be played on Wednesday, October 26.

Where will the matches between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Tuesday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba, Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads

Gujarat Giants Squad: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Dong Geon Lee, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Sing, Sawin, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohil, Sonu Singh, Baldev Singh Kapil Manuj, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Vinod Kumar, YoungChang Ko Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rohan Singh

U Mumba Squad: Ashish, Suman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Rahul Prince, Kiran, Laxman, Magar Harendra Kumar, Satywan, Mohit Gholamabbas, Korouki

Match 2 Squads

Dabang Delhi Squad: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash, Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Bengal Warriors Squad: Shrikant Jadhav, Aslam Saja, Mohamed Thambi, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Akash Pikalmunde, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Rohit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.

