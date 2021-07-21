A late addition to the Indian contingent for the 2020 Olympics, 38-year-old Gurpreet Singh will represent India in the longest event at the Olympics – 50km Racewalk. On the basis of the rankings secured and meeting the quota set, Gurpreet has booked his ticket to Tokyo, making his maiden appearance in the Olympics. Hard work always pays off and Gurpreet is an inspiration to all. The walker has not won any international events in his career, but passion and perseverance have brought him to achieve the biggest achievement of his life, representing India at the Olympics and he now has a chance to create history. Gurpreet also serves in the Indian Army.

Age - 38

Sports/Discipline – Racewalk

Working Ranking – 60 (50 KM)

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements

8th National Racewalk Championships

— Gold – National Championships, 2021 Ranchi

7th National Racewalk Championships

— Silver – National Championships, 2020 Ranchi

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

After winning the 8th National Racewalk Championships in Ranchi on February 14 and completing the 50KM race in 3:59:42, it was through the rankings that Gurpreet was able to secure his berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Racewalk 50KM. Gurpreet is currently ranked 60 in the world. On July 5, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the 26-member Athletic squad for the Olympics in the Track and Field events which included Gurpreet’s name.

Recent Performances

Gurpreet Singh participated in the 8th National Racewalk Championship, winning gold and setting a personal best of 3:59:42. In the 7th National Racewalk Championship in 2020, Gurpreet settled for silver in the event. The racer has also participated in many national events and has won medals and awards.

