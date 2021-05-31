Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Pens Heartfelt Messages for Delgado, Khabra and Bheke as Bengaluru FC Bids Them Adieu

Bengaluru FC and India No.1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu took to Twitter on Monday to bid a heartfelt goodbye to Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Khabra and Rahul Bheke, who are all departing from the Bengaluru club. Bengaluru FC announced the departures of these three as they clear out their roster ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season. Bengaluru FC had a very disappointing ISL 2020-21 campaign at the end of which they sacked Carles Cuadrat and appointed Germany-born Italian Marco Pezzaiuoli. Now ahead of their AFC Cup and ISL campaigns, they are looking to make changes in the dressing room and bring in fresh faces.

All three - Dimas, Khabra and Bheke - have been at BFC since 2017 and are departing after a fruitful relationship of five seasons.Given the amount of time they have spent at that club, there were bound to be close friendships and among all of them, Gurpreet decided to pen a small note for each of them to wish them the best for their future endeavours.

Gurpreet’s thread started with Dimas, where he said that the Spaniard was his “constant source of confidence" and he was that player who he could pass the ball to always and not worry about it at all.

“.@DimasDelgadoMor was someone who was my constant source of confidence as I tried to adapt to playing out from the back. He’d always tell me - ‘I’m there for you as an option. Pass to me and I will take care of the rest’. And he always did. Thank you an go well, Señor," he wrote.

Gurpreet shared that with Khabra leaving the club, next season would be the first that he will be against him and that his grit will be missed by BFC.

“With @harman_khabra paji, this is the first time I will come up against him in my career. We’ve always been on the same team whether in the I-League or the ISL, so that’s going to feel different. His grit has been special and it will be missed. Wish him only the best."

Then there’s @RahulBheke aka Bantai. A top professional and a fantastic teammate. He may come across as the quiet one, but he’s far from it when you get to know him. we shared a great bond and had a lot of laughs. Bantai, that goal in Mumbai will always be a part of our lives. pic.twitter.com/7KXWeurIw6— Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) May 31, 2021

Gurpreet called Bheke “Bantai" and spoke about the “great bond" and “lots of laughs" that they have shared.

“Then there’s @RahulBheke aka Bantai. A top professional and a fantastic teammate. He may come across as the quiet one, but he’s far from it when you get to know him. we shared a great bond and had a lot of laughs. Bantai, that goal in Mumbai will always be a part of our lives."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here