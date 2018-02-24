Guru Crashes Out in Swiss Open; Kashyap, Subhankar Reach Quarters in Austria

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt crashed out of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament after suffering a lop-sided loss in the quarterfinals of the men's singles competition.On a comeback trail after recovering from a major ankle injury, Gurusaidutt lost 8-21 15-21 to Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in a 35-minute contest.Gurusaidutt lagged 0-3 early on and though he grabbed a slender 4-3 lead, the Thai shuttler jumped to a 10-4 lead and then raced away with the opening game.In the second game, Gurusaidutt once again was 3-10 behind before gradually narrowing the gap to 14-16, but the Thailand shuttler changed gears to seal the contest without much ado.Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok defeated Germany's fourth seeded pair of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Josche Zurwonne 21-13 21-17 to reach the quarterfinals.Meanwhile, at the Austrian Open, Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap and Subhankar Dey entered the quarterfinals in men's singles.While second seed Kashyap defeated Malaysia's Jia Wei Tan 21-15 22-20, fourth seed Subhankar beat Mexico's Job Castillo 21-6 22-20.Kashyap will face Denmark's seventh seed Victor Svendsen, while Subhankar will take on Malaysia's Jun hao Leong in another match.However, Ira Sharma and Rahul Yadav Chittaboina bowed out of the men's singles.