Guru, Sameer Reach Quarters of Swiss Open

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold winner Sameer Verma entered the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open World Super 300 tournament after registering contrasting wins in men's singles.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2018, 9:52 PM IST
Image credit: Getty Images.
Basel: Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold winner Sameer Verma entered the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open World Super 300 tournament after registering contrasting wins in men's singles.

On a comeback trail after recovering from an ankle injury, Gurusaidutt defeated compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-18 21-14, while second seed Sameer eked out a 11-21 21-18 21-16 win over Japan's Yu Igarashi in another match.

Guru faces Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen, while Sameer takes on Japan's Kento Momota next.

Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, however, suffered a 8-21 13-21 loss to second seeded Japanese Minatsu Mitani.

Last night, men's doubles pair of Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok defeated Chinese Taipei's Po Li-Wei and Yang Ming-Tse 21-17 14-21 21-15 to reach the second round.

But Anura Prabhudesai lost 12-21 12-21 to top seeded Japanese Sayaka Takahashi to bow out.

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
