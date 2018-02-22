English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Guru, Sameer Reach Quarters of Swiss Open
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold winner Sameer Verma entered the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open World Super 300 tournament after registering contrasting wins in men's singles.
Image credit: Getty Images.
Basel: Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold winner Sameer Verma entered the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open World Super 300 tournament after registering contrasting wins in men's singles.
On a comeback trail after recovering from an ankle injury, Gurusaidutt defeated compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-18 21-14, while second seed Sameer eked out a 11-21 21-18 21-16 win over Japan's Yu Igarashi in another match.
Guru faces Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen, while Sameer takes on Japan's Kento Momota next.
Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, however, suffered a 8-21 13-21 loss to second seeded Japanese Minatsu Mitani.
Last night, men's doubles pair of Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok defeated Chinese Taipei's Po Li-Wei and Yang Ming-Tse 21-17 14-21 21-15 to reach the second round.
But Anura Prabhudesai lost 12-21 12-21 to top seeded Japanese Sayaka Takahashi to bow out.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
