'Guts..Glory..Gold, Our Extraordinary Nari Shakti': Twitter Erupts After India Won a Historic Gold Medal in Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls

The quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia created history on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham claiming the country’s first-ever medal (Gold) in the sports of Lawn Bowls beating South Africa (17-10) in the final at Victoria Park on Tuesday.

“Getting a medal is important because when we go back (to India), the federation always says ‘what have you done?’, so we want to prove that we are not less than any other game,” the team manager Anju Luthra had said after the team’s historic victory against New Zealand.

The manager also added that it will get the sport and the players the attention they deserve. And it has already started happening. Twitter has erupted after the four women won the Gold for India. Many known personalities took to twitter to congratulate the players for their historic achievement.

Himanta Biswas Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam congratulated the Lawn Bowls team on twitter. He wrote, “Another Gold for India at #CommonwealthGames. Congratulations to Assam’s Nayanmoni Saikia and her team members who created history by winning the first ever medal for 🇮🇳 in Lawn Bowls (Women’s Fours) in #CWG. Proud”

N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, said that the team has made everyone proud.

Minister of Road Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari also congratulated the team.

Former India Cricketer Munaf Patel also shared his joy and wished the four women on Twitter. He wrote, “Congratulations ladies for achieving new heights.”

Former Ambassador of India to United Nations, Amb T S Tirumurti said, “History made! Lawn Bowl: Women’s Fours Indian team wins India its the first ever #GoldMedal at #CommonwealthGames What an achievement! Congrats Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey.”

Olympic Bronze medalist Mary Kom, also shared her happiness on the social media platform and congratulated the whole team.

