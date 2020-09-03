SPORTS

Brad Guzan Has 3 Saves To Help Atlanta United Tie Inter Miami 0-0

Atlanta United and Inter Miami (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Atlanta United held Inter Miami to a goalless draw in Major League Soccer.

Brad Guzan had three saves for Atlanta in United’s 0-0 tie with Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

It was Guzan’s second shutout both against expansion teams in three games. He had five saves in a 2-0 win over Nashville on Aug. 22.

Atlanta (3-4-1) has just one win and four losses in its last six games.

Miami (1-6-1) has been shut out four times and has only one multi-goal game, its 3-2 win over Orlando City on Aug. 22, this season.

Atlanta had 60.5% possession. but Inter Miami had a 10-5 advantage in total shots, including 3-1 in shots on target.

