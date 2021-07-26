Gymnast Pranati Nayak’s Childhood Coach Hits Out at Her Present Trainer

After India’s lone Gymnast at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the All-Round finals of the Artistic Gymnastics on Sunday, her childhood coach Minara Begum has questioned the decision of the current coach of Gymnastics squad Laxman Manohar Sharma.

The 26-year-old Bengal gymnast scored 13.466 in vault with a difficulty rating of 5.0 and execution of 8.466 to finish at the bottom half. However, she had an opportunity to score better. Begum questioned why her present coach Shrma did not ask Pranati to attempt a second vault—Handsping forward salto 360-degree turn.

“My eyes welled up in tears seeing Pranati’s meek performance in Tokyo this morning. My years of effort on her went in vain," Minara told PTI.

Minara said that two vaults are needed for a gymnast for the chances to qualify for the final. But Pranati only tried Tsukahara vault and did not even attempted for a second one, she added.

“I was really shocked to see her perform like that. How can the coach (Sharma) let her do this? Only a coach takes such decisions,” the PTI report quoted Begum as saying.

Nayak went to the Olympics as the only gymnast from India. All hopes of landing a medal were dashed with her gloomy performance and the coach’s decision-making. Pranati’s former coach lamented that her ward returned even without putting up a fight though she has been doing Handsping Forward Salto since long.

“She learned the ABCs of gymnastics from me. I have brought her to gymnastics since she was eight years old and took her to every tournament but only to be sidelined for the competition I long waited for,” she added.

“The world will tell you who made Pranati. But you are sending someone who has not even made it to the district-level of gymnastics. Who is an unknown name in Indian gymnastics,” she lambasted at the decision of sending Sharma as the coach to Tokyo Olympics.

Pranati, who impressively won the bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, was the only Indian gymnast in this Olympic edition as Dipa Karmakar failed to qualify.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here