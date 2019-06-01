English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gymnast Rakesh Kumar Patra Qualifies for Parallel Bars Finals at World Cup
The FIG World Cup in Koper is third of the seven World Challenge Cup Series for 2019.
Rakesh Kumar Patra (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Indian gymnast Rakesh Kumar Patra has qualified for the Parallel Bars Finals at the FIG World Cup in Koper, Slovenia.
He was placed 8th with a score of 13.250. The top-8 qualify for the Finals where they have to perform again for deciding the medals.
The FIG World Cup in Koper is third of the seven World Challenge Cup Series for 2019.
The World Challenge Cup events are major FIG events with a broader participation and open to all countries. At each event, the gymnasts have the opportunity to win prize money and World Challenge Cup points which will count towards the World Challenge Cup Ranking List for each apparatus.
The Parallel Bar Finals will take place on Sunday.
