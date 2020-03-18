English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Gymnastics Test Event for 2020 Tokyo Olympics Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Ariake Gymnastics Center in Tokyo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Japan Gymnastics Association cancelled the Artistic Gymnastics All-Around World Cup Tokyo due to the coronavirus outbreak.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
Tokyo: The gymnastics test event for the Tokyo Olympic Games has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Japan Gymnastics Association (JGA) announced on Wednesday.

JGA said that the FIG Artistic Gymnastics All-Around World Cup, due to take place in Tokyo from April 4 to 5, was called off because athletes and referees "declined to participate", reports Xinhua news agency.

It became the second cancelled test event following the Tokyo Challenge Cup volleyball tournament, which were originally scheduled to be held between April 21 and 26.

Test events for rugby sevens, boccia and climbing for the Olympics or Paralympics have also been cancelled or postponed over coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 7,000 lives across the world.

