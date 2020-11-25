Haaland Hits 2 As Dortmund Beats Brugge In Champions League

DORTMUND, Germany: Erling Haaland scored twice to continue his prolific Champions League scoring form as Borussia Dortmund swept aside Club Brugge 3-0 to all but assure the German team of a place in the knockout stage.

Haaland scored his goals either side of a curled free-kick from Jadon Sancho, who also set up Haaland’s opener. The 20-year-old Norwegian’s two goals took him to 16 from 12 games in his brief Champions League career.

Dortmund will be assured of a place in the last 16 with just a single draw from its last two group games against Lazio and Zenit St. Petersburg. Lazio beat the Russian club 3-1 in Tuesday’s other game in Group F.

Brugge still has a faint chance of qualifying but is also battling Zenit for third place and a spot in the Europa League.

