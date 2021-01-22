News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Haarms Scores 23 To Lead BYU Past Portland 95-67
1-MIN READ

Haarms Scores 23 To Lead BYU Past Portland 95-67

Haarms Scores 23 To Lead BYU Past Portland 95-67

Matt Haarms had a seasonhigh 23 points as BYU easily defeated Portland 9567 on Thursday night.

PROVO, Utah: Matt Haarms had a season-high 23 points as BYU easily defeated Portland 95-67 on Thursday night.

Richard Harward had 12 points for BYU (12-3, 3-1 West Coast Conference). Brandon Averette added 12 points. Alex Barcello had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

BYU posted a season-high 28 assists.

BYU scored 58 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Latrell Jones scored a season-high 21 points for the Pilots (6-8, 0-5), whose losing streak reached six games. Ahmed Ali added 12 points. Eddie Davis had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...