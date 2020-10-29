Had a Great Conversation on Sports: Suresh Raina Meets Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina met with Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday and said he had a fruitful conversation with the minister.

Raina also said it is wonderful to see how the country is making progress in different sports.

"It was wonderful meeting you @KirenRijiju sir. We had a great conversation on sports, and wonderful to know the progress our country in making in all sports vertices. Also loved his cricketing journey too," Raina tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday. Kiren Rijiju had been apprised by Real Kashmir FC chairperson Sandeep Chattoo of the work being done by the club towards promotion of football in the Valley as well as the issues facing it at the moment. Rijiju assured the club full cooperation.

Kiren Rijiju will next flag off a 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' being organised by border guarding force ITBP in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer next week, along with Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) and residents of the city will participate in the event between October 31 and November 2.

"It was the clarion call of our honourable PM to make the Fit India Movement a people's movement. I am extremely happy that the brave soldiers of our armed forces have come together to promote the importance of fitness through this unique walkathon. I will be joining them in Jaisalmer and participating in the walk along with them. To take the Fit India Movement to every corner of the country is a key initiative of the Sports Ministry," said Rijiju in an official release.

'Fit India Walkathon' aims to create awareness about fit and healthy lifestyle in India and comes on the heels of the recently concluded 'Fit India Freedom Run' that saw the participation of over 6.5 crore people across India.

"I am very glad that the importance of fitness has been emphasised so wonderfully through the Fit India Walkathon. It's an honour for me to flag off this initiative with Kiren Rijiju and have our jawans join us in our mission to spread the word about fitness," said actor Vidyut Jammwal.

(With inputs from Agencies)