'Had Wrist Pain But Always Ready to Push Myself': Mirabai Chanu After Clinching World Championship Silver

India’s star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday night added another feather to her cap, clinching a silver medal at the World Championships. Despite having a wrist injury, she lifted a total of 200kg to make a podium finish at the event.

Chanu, who is also a Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, competed in the 49kg category. She managed to lift 87kg in snatch and in ‘clean and jerk’ her best effort was a lift of 113kg. She finished behind China’s Jiang Huihua, who won the gold with a total effort of 206kg (93kg+113kg) while her compatriot and Tokyo Olympics champion Hou Zhihua 198kg (89kg+109kg) laid her hands on the bronze medal.

After bagging the silver medal, Chanu said she was ready to push herself amid wrist pain and stiff competition.

“It’s an emotionally proud moment for to bring another world championship medal back home after 5 long years. The competition at the world championship is always intense with the best Olympian competing at the highest level. I had wrist pain but I am always ready to push myself to cross the line for my country,” Chanu said.

“I would like to especially thank my coach Vijay sir, Sahdev sir, our federation, Government of India, Sports Authority of India, my team including OGQ & Team IOS, family, friends, and my entire nation for always believing in me.

“Your undying support is what always keeps me going and I hope I’ll be able to give India more of such moments preferably in Gold at the Asian Games and Paris Olympics as well,” she added.

National weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma admitted that it was challenging for Chanu as she entered the competition with a wrist issue but she managed to beat top two atheletes.

“It’s been a truly proud moment for me to watch Mira grab another medal at the world championship after half a decade. It was a little challenging for her due to the wrist issue. But she managed to beat two of the top athletes and lifted 200kg so effortlessly,” Sharma said.

“Seeing Mira I believe we are on the right track and she is definitely going to only work harder to bring out her A-game in the upcoming Asian Games and the Olympics. I would like to thank the President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, Mr Sahdev Yadav and the entire federation itself for the support provided to us throughout our journey. I would also like to express our gratitude to the Government of India and especially to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Sports Authority of India for all their support,” he added.

Expressing his thoughts on Chanu’s silver, India Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav said, “I would like to congratulate Mira and her team for such a stellar performance at the world championship. It’s always a proud moment for us with Mira. Despite her troubled wrist, she truly deserved the medal after waiting for 5 years.”

“She has been a true inspiration to all athletes this year with her first CWG gold and now a silver at the world championship. This definitely shows that Indian weightlifting is on the right track and the lifters are hungry for more to bring more medals for India,” he added.

India have four more lifters in the fray. S Bindiyrani Devi (59kg), Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (61kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg) will compete in their respective categories.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read all the Latest Sports News here