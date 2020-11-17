'Hail Murray' Loss Will Linger Through Bills' Bye Week Off

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.: Its bad enough the Buffalo Bills wound up on the losing end of what is one of the NFLs most dramatic finishes of the season.

Whats worse is how the shock of DeAndre Hopkins leaping, last-second touchdown catch is going to linger even longer for a Bills team entering its bye week.

It (stinks) going into the bye week, because its gonna be the only thing on our mind for the next week and a half, quarterback Josh Allen said. But I think its also a good thing. It makes us hungry.

There will be plenty of food for thought and much second guessing after Buffalo had what appeared to be certain victory snatched away in a stunning 32-30 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Hopkins outjumped Buffalos three best defensive backs in the end zone to come down with the ball with 2 seconds left. The play was immediately dubbed The Hail Murray, in honor of Arizona right-handed quarterback Kyler Murray, who was on the run left in heaving the 43-yard pass.

As coaches, you sit here and you think immediately, ‘What could we have done differently?’ coach Sean McDermott said. It hurts bad. But at the end of the day, that game should never come down to one play.

Much of the attention was placed on how Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and TreDavious White had Hopkins surrounded but were unable to get their hands on the ball. But theres plenty of blame to go around in all three phases of a game Buffalo squandered a 23-9 third-quarter lead.

Murray wouldnt have been in position to get his footing to attempt the pass had defensive end Mario Addison not gambled by lunging at the quarterback rather than continue chasing him toward the sideline.

Though Allen rallied Buffalo to regain the lead on his 21-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left, the quarterback placed the outcome in jeopardy with two forced passes which were intercepted in the second half.

Buffalos special teams featured highs and lows.

On the bright side, rookie Tyler Bass hit three field-goal attempts from 54 yards or longer in the first half. On the downside, Corey Bojorquez shanked a punt from his 18 that went a mere 12 yards, allowing the Cardinals to cut Buffalos lead to 23-19 on Zane Gonzalezs 45-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

Add it up, and the Bills (7-3) had their AFC East lead trimmed to a half-game after Miami improved to 6-3 by beating the Los Angeles Chargers. And the New England Patriots (4-5) inched back into the picture after beating Baltimore.

Were not going to say the skys falling, Allen said. Weve got to learn from this one and try to forget about it.

It might be easier said than done.

By Monday morning, replays of Hopkins catch were broadcast thousands, and more likely millions, of times on various media platforms, including the Good Morning America video board overlooking Times Square.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes was left with one lament.

We knew that we had the game won. Unfortunately, those guys came back and made a big play, Hughes said. That was like a huge gut punch.

WHATS WORKING

An offense that’s scored 272 points, 42 short of last seasons total and three more than Buffalo managed in 2018. The Bills have generated 20 or more first downs in 10 straight, matching the teams longest streak set in 1992.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

A defense that’s allowed 265 points, six more than all of last season, and given up 400 yards five times. The Bills allowed 400 yards three times over the previous two years combined.

STOCK UP

Bass set career bests with each field goal, starting with a 54-yarder he banked in off the right upright, followed by a 55-yarder and finally a 58-yarder one short of the team record set by Steve Christie in 1993.

STOCK DOWN

Tight end Dawson Knox’s illegal block negated Devin Singletarys 21-yard catch and run that would have given Buffalo a first down on Arizonas 40 late in the third quarter. Allen was intercepted on the next play, which led to Murrays 15-yard touchdown run to put the Cardinals ahead 26-23 in the final seconds of the period.

INJURED

Rookie CB Dane Jackson did not return after hurting his right knee, further depleting a secondary missing Josh Norman, Levi Wallace and Dean Marlowe, who were placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday. … WR John Brown’s status is uncertain after hurting his ankle and knee.

KEY NUMBER

1-3 Allens record in games this season he turns over the ball in the second half.

NEXT STEPS

Rest up and forget. Buffalo returns to host the Chargers on Nov. 29 in a schedule that still includes unbeaten Pittsburgh, and closes with games against the Patriots and Dolphins.

___

