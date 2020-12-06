Hakimi Brace Helps Inter To Comfortable Win Over Bologna

MILAN: Inter Milan wing back Achraf Hakimi bagged a brace after Romelu Lukaku had opened the scoring in a comfortable 3-1 win over Bologna in Serie A on Saturday.

The win left Inter second in the table with 21 points from 10 games, two behind AC Milan who face Sampdoria on Sunday.

Lukaku opened the scoring with his eighth league goal of the season in the 16th minute, although it was a somewhat scrappy effort, before Hakimi ran onto Marcelo Brozovic’s through ball to add a second on the stroke of halftime.

Emanuel Vignato pulled one back in the 67th minute but Bologna’s revival was short-lived as Hakimi struck again three minutes later, cutting inside and bursting away from his marker before scoring with a low shot into the far corner.