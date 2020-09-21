Simona Halep Wins Italian Open When Karolina Pliskova Retires From Final

Top-seeded Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title on Monday when Karolina Pliskova retired midway through the final with an injury.

Halep was leading 6-0, 2-1 when Pliskova stopped playing.

After Halep won the first set, Pliskova had her lower back treated by a trainer.

Halep, who lost the 2017 and 2018 Rome finals to Elina Svitolina, extended her record in tennis restart to 10-0.

.@Simona_Halep wins the title in Rome after Pliskova retires injured in the second set. The final score: 6-0, 2-1. #IBI20 pic.twitter.com/oicosbouyO — wta (@WTA) September 21, 2020

The second-ranked Halep improved to 14-0 overall stretching back to February, when she won a title in Dubai. After the tours five-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian returned by winning another trophy in Prague last month. She then skipped the U.S. Open because of travel and health concerns.

Later Monday, Novak Djokovic will face Diego Schwartzman in the men’s final.