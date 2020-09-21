SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

  • Powered By
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Simona Halep Wins Italian Open When Karolina Pliskova Retires From Final

Simona Halep (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Simona Halep (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Simona Halep was leading 6-0, 2-1 in the Italian Open when Karolina Pliskova stopped playing with her trainer tending to her lower back.

Top-seeded Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title on Monday when Karolina Pliskova retired midway through the final with an injury.

Halep was leading 6-0, 2-1 when Pliskova  stopped playing.

After Halep won the first set, Pliskova  had her lower back treated by a trainer.

Halep, who lost the 2017 and 2018 Rome finals to Elina Svitolina, extended her record in tennis restart to 10-0.

The second-ranked Halep improved to 14-0 overall stretching back to February, when she won a title in Dubai. After the tours five-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian returned by winning another trophy in Prague last month. She then skipped the U.S. Open because of travel and health concerns.

Later Monday, Novak Djokovic will face Diego Schwartzman in the men’s final.

Next Story
Loading