Hall of Famer Nikki Bella Pens Down a Beautiful Message for Released WWE Superstars

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, on Sunday, penned down a passionate letter to several women wrestlers, who have been released by the sports entertainment company recently, thanking them for “giving everything” to the wrestling industry. Nikki further stressed that she was shocked to hear that WWE has cut ties with many stars in recent weeks, before adding that she was honoured to share the ring with some of these women. Nikki also said that she was looking forward to meeting those with whom she is yet to share a ring.

Nikki, a former WWE Divas Champion, had nothing but praises for the likes of Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ruby Riott, Mickie James, Lana and Chelsea Green.

Nikki and her sister Brie Bella were famous in the WWE universe as The Bella Twins. The duo had a very successful career in WWE. They also won the ‘Teen Choice Award for Choice Female Athlete’ in 2016, four years later they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.

Earlier in March, Nikki had expressed her desire to return to WWE for one last run to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside her sister Brie.

“I really want to do a WWE return with you, Brie. I really want to go after the tag titles," Nikki had said.

Nikki made the announcement on an episode of the Bellas Podcast. In the same episode, Nikki also revealed that she is not cleared for wrestling due to a neck injury.

Nikki along with her sister Brie signed with WWE in 2007 and formed The Bella Twins in the same year. Nikki made her WWE debut in 2008 on SmackDown. She is also a two-time WWE Divas Champions with her sister.

In November 2015, she was ranked as the number 1 female wrestler in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Female 50.

